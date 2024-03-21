Melton Mencap members try Scottish dancing moves

Members of the Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group have visited a Melton Mencap music and drama session.
By Nick Rennie
Members of Melton Mencap with the Waltham Scottish Dancing Group at their recent sessionMembers of Melton Mencap with the Waltham Scottish Dancing Group at their recent session
After entertaining the group and demonstrating some dances they offered Mencap members a chance to try some moves out.

They joined in The Gay Gordons and followed that with a number of easy dances, partnered by the experienced dancers.

The afternoon finished with them clapping and tapping their toes while watching Mairi’s Wedding.

Call John Aitken on 07770 428103 for more details on the local Scottish dancing group.