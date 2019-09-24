Melton Mayor raises thousands of pounds with first ever parachute jump at 71

Melton’s Mayor bravely confronted his fears to complete his first ever parachute jump yesterday (Monday) at the age of 71.

We reported last week that Councillor Malise Graham was terrified by the prospect of leaping out of a plane at 10,000ft in the skies abover Langar Airfield.

Mayor of Melton, Malise Graham, lands at Langar Airfield during his fundraising parachute jump EMN-190924-122353001

But he managed to do it, alongside wife Pamela, three daughters and a son-in-law and has so far raised nearly £2,500 in sponsorship for Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

He told the Melton Times today: “From my point of view, yes it was terrifying and everyone else was far braver.

“But if it had been a walk in the park, people would not have been as generous in their sponsorship.

“It was that, that kept me going.”

Melton Mayor, Malise Graham, and family members prepare for their parachute jump EMN-190924-122332001

Councillor Graham added: “I am very pleased that I did it and am so proud and grateful to my family who all contributed to a major fundraising effort for Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

“I was so far out of my comfort zone but comforted by the professionalism and encouragement by all at Skydive Langar.”

He completed the challenge with Pam (68), their daughters, Bella, Porge and Vicky, and son-in-law, James.

Pam and Bella did a skydive 25 years ago when Malise was last Mayor - raising £5,000 for the hospice - but this time he decided to join them after managing to lose a stone in weight to be fit enough to take part.

Go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/grahamfamilyskydive if you would like to sponsor Malise and his family for their efforts.