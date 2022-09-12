Melton mayor announces reign of new King at public ceremony

The Mayor of Melton reads the proclamation for the new King

A good turnout of members of the public witnessed the historic speech by Councillor Alan Hewson in the borough council chamber on Parkside, off Burton Street, at 2pm.

Councillor Hewson was joined by Deputy Lord Lieutenants of Leicestershire, Col Richard Harewood and Anne Davies, who is best known as a presenter for the BBC East Midlands Today television programme.

Proclamation ceremonies were held in every district and city over the weekend to officially announce the new monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Anne Davies, speaks at the Melton ceremony for the new King

A book of condolence for Her Majesty has been opened at the borough council offices in Parkside.