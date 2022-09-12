Melton mayor announces reign of new King at public ceremony
The Mayor of Melton read the local proclamation announcing the new reign of King Charles III at a ceremony yesterday (Sunday).
A good turnout of members of the public witnessed the historic speech by Councillor Alan Hewson in the borough council chamber on Parkside, off Burton Street, at 2pm.
Councillor Hewson was joined by Deputy Lord Lieutenants of Leicestershire, Col Richard Harewood and Anne Davies, who is best known as a presenter for the BBC East Midlands Today television programme.
Proclamation ceremonies were held in every district and city over the weekend to officially announce the new monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
A book of condolence for Her Majesty has been opened at the borough council offices in Parkside.
Members of the public are invited to pay their respects and sign the book between the hours of 9am and 5pm, on Monday through to Friday.