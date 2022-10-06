Melton Matters Wombles raise more than £5K for air ambulance with can collections
A campaign by Melton Matters Wombles to collect aluminium cans to raise money for the local air ambulance has now generated a total of more than £5,000.
By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:02 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:02 pm
The volunteers raised £676 from their most recent drive after weighing in a colosssal 31 builders bags full of crushed cans.
Members have thanked all those who have contributed drink cans for their campaign and they welcome more donations.
Food or pet food cans, glass and plastic bottles are not required for the campaign.