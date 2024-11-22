John Houghton presents a cheque to a representative of the British Heart Foundation following his marathon fundraising efforts

A Melton man has celebrated hitting his £10K charity fundraising target in memory of his brother who died from a heart attack last year.

John Houghton ran the TCS London Marathon in April, with a photo of late brother Nick on his t-shirt, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Because he didn’t quite reach his target, John took on the York Marathon in October and battled through the course in a field of 14,000 runners who were all battered by Storm Ashley.

This effort took him to the magical total of £10,216 for the charity – he was keen to support it because his younger brother, Dave, also had a heart attack but survived, and John, himself, was diagnosed with heart disease in 2016.

John told the Melton Times: “I remind myself the reasons I embarked on this fundraising adventure, the untimely loss of my older brother through a heart attack, my younger brother’s heart attack and, not least, dealing with my own heart disease. I’m sure many others have had similar experiences.

“The amount raised has already made a huge positive difference for vital research.

“I’m also very proud to report that the amount raised, due in the most part from the incredible generosity of Melton Mowbray folk, has ranked the highest in Leicestershire and Lincolnshire for the BHF.

“The irony is, I seemed to have developed a liking for the marathon and have already booked another one for this spring.”

If you would like to sponsor John until the end of the year click HERE to pledge money.