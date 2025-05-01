William Sercombe running in the recent Shakespeare Marathon in preparation for his fundraising running challenge

A young Melton man is preparing to run seven marathons in seven days to round off a remarkable year of fundraising in memory of his dad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Sercombe begins his gruelling week of runs on Sunday and his efforts in the last 12 months have already raised more than £10,000 for Cancer Research UK.

His father, Charles, passed away on August 15 last year, just three months after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a Frisby-on-the-Wreake sheep farmer and a very popular member of the Melton Mowbray NFU.

William Sercombe with his late father, Charles

William’s sister, Victoria, told the Melton Times: “Last year at the beginning of May our father was diagnosed with stomach cancer – little did we know at this stage just how advanced it was and how little time he had left.

"On the day we were told about the diagnosis my brother went out for a run to process the news.

"With this he decided to commit to run 5km every day for a year to raise money for Cancer Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This would be alongside completing his second year at Bath University, studying a maths degree and now working full-time on his placement year with Elanco.

“William continued to take on fundraising runs and by Christmas he was increasing his daily mileage above his initial commitment of 5km, which just shows the dedication he has to raising money for such an amazing charity who supported the family through dad’s journey.

“So for the final week of the challenge Will has set his goal to run seven marathons in seven days as the finale.”

His marathons on Sunday, Thursday and Friday will be along a local Melton Mowbray route near the family home, Monday’s run will be in Bath with support from his university friends, Tuesday’s is from his work office, Wednesday’s from his former King’s School in Grantham and the final marathon, on Saturday May 10, will be from Melton to the Leicestershire and Rutland Young Farmers’ Rally at Chilcote.

William is inviting friends and family to join him for any distance on the runs to support his efforts.

Go to www.gofundme.com/f/my-dad-and-his-battle-with-stomach-cancer to sponsor William.