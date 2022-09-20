Melton man raises hundreds for mental health charity with epic cycle

Darren Atwood pictured on his return to Melton

Darren Atwood pedalled the 145 miles over four days and will donate all the proceeds to Unlock Your You, which he volunteers with after it supported him.

He said: “It was the hardest thing I have ever done.

"Still, with determination hard work, and most importantly the right frame of mind I wanted to show people that no matter what you have been through or are going through those feelings don’t have to last forever, and with the right support, they will and can pass.

"If you put your mind to it you truly can achieve anything.”

Darren thanked all his sponsors and Stuart from Barns Cycle Repairs for his help with the bike.