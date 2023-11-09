A Melton man who ignored requests to move dilapidated vehicles and scrap metal waste from his property has been prosecuted in court.

Melton Borough Council has taken a resident to court

Mark Williams, of Kirby Lane, was found guilty of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) at Leicester Magistrates Court.

It was the culmination of an ongoing case in which Melton Borough Council intervened after receiving several complaints from other residents about the unsightly property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The borough council’s Safer Communities Team, working in partnership with their Legal Team, prosecuted Mr Williams under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence but acknowledged an awareness during the trial that the waste may have had an impact on the local community.

After being found guilty, Mr Williams was fined £700 and ordered to pay a £280 victim surcharge. The council was also awarded £2,050 in costs for the prosecution.

Councillor Pat Cumbers, portfolio holder for customers, communities and neighbourhoods on the council, said “We are satisfied with the outcome of this successful prosecution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We take reports of anti-social behaviour very seriously, and this is an example of the consequences of not adhering to a Community Protection Notice.

"Whilst we always look to a supportive approach in the first instance, the council will not hesitate to enforce and act against such behaviour.”

She added: “Even with the continued support of our Safer Communities Team the resident failed to adhere to the conditions set out to him, which has negatively impacted those living in, and passing through the surrounding area.

"This case was an extreme example of anti-social behaviour, and this prosecution will hopefully bring closure to what has been an extended period of unrest for neighbouring properties.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council had received complaints about the property having scrap metal, waste, unsightly items, and dilapidated vehicles in the front and back gardens.

Alongside the fine, the courts issued an order to the defendant requiring him to remove and correctly dispose of the offending items within a specified date.