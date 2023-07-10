News from Melton Mowbray

Rob left behind a successful career in finance and banking to become the main carer, alongside his partner, of two boys and a little girl with the aim of making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children.

Rob said: "It's important to acknowledge as an LGBTQ+ foster carer that having the motivation to help children in need should also be matched by a realistic awareness that as LGBTQ+ foster carers, for example, you may be faced with challenging questions from children that come from the assumptions of their parents. Be prepared for frank and difficult conversations with children.

"I'm passionate about informing any LGBTQ+ people thinking of becoming foster carers to draw on support networks, like those offered by my foster care agency, Nexus Fostering, to change the lives of young people."

Rob has a Master degree in autism, which has allowed him to offer additional skills to the role in terms of the children in his care, and his auntie and uncle have passed on advice from when they were foster carers.

"We've found that planning routines is one of the most important things you can do to engage children and see them flourish.” he explained.

"Often they have come from chaotic home lives and while we are flexible in our approach, it's really important to plan each day, in the morning through to tea time and bath time.”

Joanne Heathcote, from Nexus Fostering, added: "We are extremely grateful to the growing numbers of people from the LGBTQ+ community who have entered fostering roles in recent years.

"Foster carers are hidden heroes in our communities, giving their time to transform the lives of the young people that they support.

"There is no template for what a foster carer looks like - they come from every kind of background and have a variety of different life experiences, just like the children they care for.