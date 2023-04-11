Latest news from the courts

Henrick Jakubowski, of Doctors Lane, appeared before magistrates at Loughborough in connection with the incidents, which took place at his home.

He denied assaulting Pc Wallace, by beating him, but was found guilty at the end of the hearing, which took place last month.

Jakubowski pleaded guilty to an assault on Pc O’Rourke on the same date, June 18 last year.

Magistrates conditionally discharged him for 18 months for the offences.

He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £26 to fund victim services.

***A Harby man has been handed a court bill of nearly £2,000 after being found guilty of an assault.

Steve Corbett, of School Lane, Harby, denied the assault by beating charge on another man, which was said to have taken place on July 8 last year.

The 50-year-old was convicted following a hearing last month at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

JPs fined Corbett £800 and ordered him to pay £620 court costs.

He was also told to pay £250 in compensation to the victim and a further £320 to help fund victim services.

***A 29-year-old Melton man has been given a suspended prison sentence after being convicted of driving under the influence of drugs.

Corry Chapman, of Greaves Avenue, was at the wheel on Nottingham Road when he was found to be over the limit.