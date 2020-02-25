Melton man (74) mourned by family and many friends after sudden death

Have your say

Family members and his many friends in the town are mourning Melton man David Bambridge following his sudden death.

Mr Bambridge, who was 74, had returned home following an afternoon spent with friends at the local RAFA club when he suffered a heart attack.

David and Janet Bambridge pictured on their wedding day in Melton in July 1966 EMN-200225-125317001

Many will remember him from cycling around the borough - he also thought nothing of pedalling all the way to Skegness or to Newark to visit the market.

His widow, Janet, who he was married to for 53 years, told the Melton Times: “David was a very popular man.

“He was always immaculately smart and never without a tie.

“When a family member put a message on Facebook to announce his death there were 119 messages by the following morning from friends and people who knew him.”

Mr Bambridge was born in Melton and attended the town’s Kings Road Infants School, Browlow Junior and King Edward VII Grammar School.

His first job was working with his father at his hardware and plumbing business, which was based in Windsor Street.

He went on to work as a production planner at Pedigree Petfoods for more than 30 years.

Mrs Bambridge first met her husband-to-be when they were young children attending the Methodist Church Sunday School in Sherrard Street.

They stayed friends, romance eventually developed as they attended the town’s Sage Cross Methodist Church and they were married there in July 1966.

They had two daughters, Rachel, who is now 52, and 48-year-old Fiona, and grandchildren Sam and Emily.

Mr Bambridge was a tireless charity worker, collecting for the RAFA Wings appeal and also for the local Poppy Appeal for 30 years.

He loved getting involved in re-enactments and every year he attended the 1940s event in Sheringham, Norfolk, in full period costume.

His summer weekends were often spent watching village cricket, particularly Ashby Carington CC matches at their picturesque Ashby Folville ground.

A ritual on Tuesdays was meeting up with his cousins at Melton’s Kettleby Cross pub for refreshments and a catch-up.

And Mr Bambridge also loved following the local hunts on trail meets around local countryside, usually by bike if the weather was good.

And cycling remained a passion of his throughout his later life.

Mrs Bambridge said: “David was always on his bike.

“He thought nothing of cycling to Skegness in the summer months and he even surprised me in York once when he arrived on his bike while I was visiting my sister.

“He was always smart though. He would leave the house with his hi vis vest and helmet on and when he got into town or wherever he was going he would be immaculate in his tweed jacket and cords.

“He will be greatly missed by many people.”

A thanksgiving service to celebrate Mr Bambridge’s life will be at Sage Cross Methodist Church on Monday March 9 at 3.30pm.