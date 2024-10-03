Danica Taylor with partner Nathan Grant before he set off on his fundraising run

A Melton Mowbray reality TV star is helping her partner to run the length of England in aid of charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danica Taylor, a former pupil of the town’s Brownlow Primary School, made a big impression on the ITV show, Love Island, in 2022.

She is now supporting Nathan Grant on his gruelling fundraiser, running some sections with him and following the whole 500-mile route in the campaign van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s hoping to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK in memory of his brother, Christopher, who died in August 2023 aged 34 after a battle with cancer, leaving his three-year-old daughter without a father.

Danica Taylor pictured on the Love Island show in 2022

Nathan’s ‘England Victory Lap Challenge’ started on Tuesday, in Longtown, Cumbria, and he hopes to finish in Land’s End, Cornwall, on October 23.

He is running every day for approximately 30 miles – the equivalent of completing a marathon per day.

Danica said: “Nathan in general is nothing short of extraordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s dedicated, resilient and I’m super proud of him embarking on such a huge journey.

"Nathan has been pushing himself physically for over a thousand days now, so I’m certain he will do the whole of England proud.”

On his dedicated fundraising page, Nathan says: “Cancer shattered my family, leaving a beautiful three-year-old girl without her father.

"Witnessing my parents lose their eldest child was a pain I can hardly put into words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the face of this tragedy, I made a solemn promise to myself and to my brother's memory.

"I swore to push all boundaries to honour him and live a life of selfless acts.”

Click HERE to sponsor Nathan’s fundraising run.