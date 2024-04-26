Residents from The Carpenter's Arms pictured during one of their gym visits to Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton

Extensive damage was caused to the kitchen, dining room and gym from the blaze on Saturday March 30 at The Carpenter’s Arms at Six Hills, which supports the recovery of men from drug and alcohol addiction.

Loss of the gym was a huge blow to residents because the exercise and activity greatly improves their physical and mental well-being by helping them escape negative thoughts and boredom as they recover from the effects of their addictions.

Waterfield has offered three weeks’ free use of their gym and swimming pool from April 15, which has enabled Six Hills residents to continue exercising while their usual gym is fixed up.

Residents at The Carpenter's Arms and the serious fire in the kitchen at the Six Hills centre

Richard Spence, CEO at The Carpenter’s Arms, praised the ‘amazing’ gesture by the centre, commenting: “It’s fair to say that one of the biggest impacts of the Six Hills fire has been the damage to our residents’ gym.

"Staying physically fit is crucial for our residents’ mental wellbeing and recovery, and it’s been hard on the guys to lose this much-loved facility.

"Giving the guys the space and equipment to continue their fitness journeys has brought smiles back to faces during a very difficult time.”

Waterfield Leisure Centre is run for owners Melton Borough Council by operator Everyone Active.

Abigail Grewcock, the company’s general manager, said: “We were really keen to help The Carpenter’s Arms through an incredibly difficult period following the fire at Six Hills.

"It is important to us to be there for people across the local community and ensure everyone has the chance to be active and improve their physical and mental health.

"We are proud to have played our part and hope the Six Hills residents enjoyed using our gym facilities.”

A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council said: “We are always so proud when our community comes together when such tragic and unexpected events occur and are delighted that our partners, Everyone Active, have been able to offer such vital support at this time.”

A fundraiser for The Carpenter’s Arms following the fire has so far raised nearly £14,000.