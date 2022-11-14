Melton lace group exhibits at town museum
Melton Carnegie Museum is exhibiting the work of local textile crafters up to Christmas.
By Nick Rennie
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Nov 2022
Talented members of Melton Mowbray Lace Group are displaying products ranging from bobbin lace to knitting and embroidery to box and bag making.
The exhibition is free until December 23, Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm.
The group, which is open to makers of all other needlecrafts in addition to lace, meets on the first Saturday of the month at Thorpe Arnold Village Hall. Visitors and new members are always welcome.