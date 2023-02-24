Melton invited to take part in Ukraine tribute one year after invasion
Residents of the Melton borough are invited to take part in a national one-minute silence this morning (Friday) at 11am to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian flag is flying at the Melton Borough Council offices on Parkside today as a tribute to the war-torn nation.
In a message to residents, a spokesperson for the borough council said: “Please join us at 11am for the national one-minute silence to remember the lives lost and to take a moment to reaffirm our solidarity with Ukraine.”
Melton MP Alicia Kearns is currently in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in her role as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee.
She posted on social media today: “As we mark 365 days of renewed Russian Aggression, I'm honoured to be in Kyiv to thank our Ukrainian allies for fighting for all our freedoms.
“Today isn't a day to celebrate, but to remember those killed.”