Melton Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s inter-club league team kept their title hopes alive by beating Charlton 135-81.

Melton Men’s Inter-Club League team 2024

Leaders Charnwood host Melton on Saturday March 16 in a potential league championship decider.

In the win over Charlton, Melton won on five rinks and drew on the sixth, scoring 21 points to Carlton’s one point.

On rink 2, Trevor Main, Kyle Warrington and Paul Warrington scored a 4 and a 3 in the first half, making them 12-7 up after 10 ends, then did the same again in the second half, giving them a 22-14 win.

Darren Elsom, Gez Moore and Mark Williams on rink 3 also scored two 4s, and their steady bowling earned them a 19-14 victory.

Steve Kent, Mike Smith and Ethan Giblett stormed ahead on rink 4 to be 17-1 up after 7 ends.

They increased their lead still further to win 32-11.

Dave Pick, Keith Abbott and John Robinson scored steadily on rink 5 to win 17-11.

On rink 6, Alan Hickin, Mark Warrington and Tim Warrener forged ahead to be 19-2 up after 10 ends, then managed to hold on to secure a 24-10 victory.

Des North, Peter Farrow and Peter White had a slow start on rink 7, being 12-6 down after 8 ends, then dropping a killer 8 shots in the 11th end to be 20-8 down.

They then staged a remarkable recovery, allowing their opposition to score only 1 shot in the final 7 ends and securing a 21-21 draw.