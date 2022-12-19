Melton headteacher responds after students spotted playing on icy river

Safety advice has been issued about the dangers of icy lakes and rivers

Long Field Spencer Academy was notified about the youngsters who were spotted on the frozen river surface in the town centre park.

Principal, Chris Haggett, acted quickly to warn the students about the perils they were facing and to get the word out to the rest of the school.

He posted on social media: “Following on from this all parents have been emailed and all students spoken to.

Long Field Spencer Academy principal, Chris Haggett

"The two students are fine and have been identified, they will be having a Haggett chat with me in a bit and then we will contact their parents to speak to them too.”

It follows the drowning of four boys – aged six, eight, 10 and 11 – at Babbs Mill Park, near Solihull, last week.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has an issued a safety notice to residents.

Area manager for operational response, Matthew Cane, said: “Following the recent incident in Solihull, we would like to remind members of our communities to be cautious near any frozen ponds, lakes and canals as they can be incredibly dangerous.

“Keep animals on leads at all times when near water. If a person or animal falls into frozen water, call 999 straight away and ask for assistance, giving your What 3 Words location where possible.