Melton Halloween event set to go off with a bang
After the pandemic lockdown wiped out last year’s festive community events in Melton it is hoped that they will all go ahead again this winter.
Preparations are in place to stage the popular Halloween Extravaganza in Play Close next month, with the annual Christmas Fayre and lights switch on set to follow in December.
Melton Mowbray Town Estate say their Halloween event, on Friday October 29, will feature a more spectacular night of bonfire and fireworks than ever before.
A suitably scary atmosphere will be provided by spooks and ghouls galore taking part in the competitive children’s fancy dress contest.
Town estate chief executive, Billy Boulding, said: “We can’t wait to see this event return to the Play Close.
“With everything being cancelled for the best part of two years, it’s great that we can finally host events again.
“We want to play our part in bringing entertainment back for the community.
“Working closely with our partners we hope to deliver a full calendar of events over Christmas and throughout 2022.”
Proceeds from the night will help the charity maintain parks and leisure facilities in the town after it suffeed big financial losses during the pandemic. Melton Lions will be collecting ticket money on the night and a donation will be made to their organisation.