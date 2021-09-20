Melton Halloween event set to go off with a bang

Spectacular fireworks at the Halloween Extravaganza event in Melton in 2019 EMN-210920-132659001

Preparations are in place to stage the popular Halloween Extravaganza in Play Close next month, with the annual Christmas Fayre and lights switch on set to follow in December.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate say their Halloween event, on Friday October 29, will feature a more spectacular night of bonfire and fireworks than ever before.

A suitably scary atmosphere will be provided by spooks and ghouls galore taking part in the competitive children’s fancy dress contest.

Town estate chief executive, Billy Boulding, said: “We can’t wait to see this event return to the Play Close.

“With everything being cancelled for the best part of two years, it’s great that we can finally host events again.

“We want to play our part in bringing entertainment back for the community.

“Working closely with our partners we hope to deliver a full calendar of events over Christmas and throughout 2022.”