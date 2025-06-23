Melton hair salon celebrates top industry award

By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:17 BST
Salon owner Lindsey Baker with her team from Locks of Love by Lindsey receive their award on stageplaceholder image
Hair stylists at a popular Melton Mowbray salon are celebrating a prestigious award.

Locks of Love with Lindsey, which is based in Bowley Court was named best hairstylist in Leicestershire at the regional presentation evening for the Englands Business Awards, at Crowne Plaza in Nottingham.

Salon owner Lindsey Baker said: “There were 500 businesses nominated and out of the 70 finalists we were finalists for the best hair salon and for the best hairstylists.

"We are now finalists for the nationals which are taking place in November.”

