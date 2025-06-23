Salon owner Lindsey Baker with her team from Locks of Love by Lindsey receive their award on stage

Hair stylists at a popular Melton Mowbray salon are celebrating a prestigious award.

Locks of Love with Lindsey, which is based in Bowley Court was named best hairstylist in Leicestershire at the regional presentation evening for the Englands Business Awards, at Crowne Plaza in Nottingham.

Salon owner Lindsey Baker said: “There were 500 businesses nominated and out of the 70 finalists we were finalists for the best hair salon and for the best hairstylists.

"We are now finalists for the nationals which are taking place in November.”