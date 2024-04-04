Gamers pictured at the 24-hour marathon at Melton's Black Dragon Games

They all gathered at Black Dragon Games, on Burton Street, to take part in a 24-hour gaming marathon.

The group raised nearly £5,000 for the charity, Reverse Rett, an organisation which works on treatments and a cure for Rett Syndrome, a neurological disorder which affects about 1 in 10,000 girls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Dragon Games owners Richard and Liz Foulston had special reason for choosing the cause because their daughter, 10-year-old Jennifer, was diagnosed with the condition at an early age.

Jennifer is fortunate enough to be at the more capable end of the Rett Syndrome spectrum – she can walk but not run, talk with a limited vocabulary and use her hands for tasks such as eating.

The company have thanked local businesses, More Coffee and K-Burger, for supporting the fundraiser by providing refreshments for the gamers.