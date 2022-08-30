Melton fun run raises thousands for cancer charity
Around £2,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK by the Hamilton Fun Run in Melton.
There were 90 runners taking part in the 5km race, which was won by local runner Alex Benzie in a swift 23 minutes.
One of the runners, was nine-year-old, Summer Burton, who raised £300 in memory of her grandparents.
After the run, families enjoyed bouncy castles and soft play equipment while singer Darren Hall entertained with some live music.
A raffle, stalls and barbecue helped swell the charity proceeds and Melton firefighters gave demonstrations and safety advice.
Organiser, Patrick Wainwright, said: “I have to say thank you to all the businesses that continue to support us with donations and all the helpers who gave their time on the day“So far we have raised around £2,000 with more sponsor money still to come in.”
The event was sponsored by local company DVS Commercials, Sales and Hire and B E Event Hire.