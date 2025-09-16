Paul Holmes (right) and Luke Booth pose with their 'Knight Rider' car

They’ve never driven abroad before but two Melton Mowbray friends are preparing to drive a £500 car hundreds of miles across Europe this week as part of a charity challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Holmes (44) and 27-year-old Luke Booth are taking part in this year’s Skinflint Rally – they set off from Calais on the coast of France on Thursday, en route to the town of Bovec in Slovenia.

Nearly 30 teams are competing in vehicles which cost no more than £500 – Paul and Luke bought a 2004 Toyota Celica and they are confident they’ve made it roadworthy for the trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul told the Melton Times: “We are nervous about the drive but excited too.

The route Paul and Luke will take on the Skinflint Rally, from Calais to Bovec Image: Google Maps

"The worry is punctures but our biggest concern is that we get mechanical issues – we aren’t mechanics but there are some taking part so hopefully they will help us if we need it.

"Neither of us has driven abroad before so that will be a challenge as well.”

The duo have dressed their car up like the one in the iconic 1980s television show, Knight Rider, and both will be in fancy dress as the star of that programme, David Hasselhoff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scanner light has been installed on the front and the vehicle is also equipped with a megaphone so they can make contact with other drivers in the race.

Day one takes them to the German city of Cologne, the second second day sees them heading to Prague in the Czech Republic before the final leg on Saturday to Slovenia.

"We will share the driving,” said Paul.

"The Prague to Bovec run is more than nine hours and is the full width of the Alps so we will probably need to stop during that leg.

"David Hasselhoff is very popular in Germany so we will hopefully get a good reaction driving there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul and Luke are raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society with their challenge and they’ve already generated nearly £2,500.

The following companies are sponsoring the car – Sign Right Creative, Melton Computers, L&H Exhausts Ltd, Thai@34, Mobile World, Elysium Detailing, Tuckwood Designs, The Berkeley Arms at Wymondham, Access All Areas training CIC.

Go to www.justgiving.com/page/luke-and-paul-2 to sponsor the duo.