Melton four-bedroom detached house with spectacular cinema room

Have you ever considered creating a cinema room in your home? A cosy, relaxing room is just what you need after a long day!

Check out this wonderful family home in Melton rare to the market with Bentons.

Front

Situated on Horseguards Way it is priced at £399,950.

The description is as follows:

A substantial and immaculately presented detached family home.

It offers a spacious hallway, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, open plan living/dining kitchen, utility room and a conversion of part of the integral double garage into a superb cinema room (cinema equipment available by separate negotiation).

Kitchen

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, family bathroom, en suite shower room to the master bedroom, and a shower room.

The property has off-road parking for several vehicles and an enclosed well-maintained rear garden.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01664) 563892.