Melton foodbank sounds appeal as demand increases

A delivery of donated supplies to Storehouse, the Melton foodbank

Storehouse relocated a year ago from The Fox to The Hope Centre, in Nottingham Street, and its services have been required by more people in recent months as the cost of living crisis worsens.

The foodbank is in particular need of non-perishable items, such as canned and dried food, tea bags, coffee, cereals and nuts, to distribute to those it helps.

Neal Swettenham, of Melton Vineyard Church, which manages the Hope Centre, told the Melton Times: “We are in real and urgent need of non-perishable foodstuffs, as the demand is steadily increasing.

"Contributions can be made directly to Storehouse during regular opening hours, which are 11am to 1pm, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“They can also be made to the collection points in Morrisons, Sainsburys or Lidl in Melton.”

Storehouse is currently closed to the public until Monday to give organisers time to re-train their on-site volunteers.

A message posted on its Facebook page states: “Our Storehouse visitors have been told (about the temporary closure) and were offered extra food last week to help them through the closure time.”

A local volunteer support worker at Storehouse recently posted a message on the Facebook page about a Melton father who was missing meals and prioritising his children because he couldn’t afford to feed everyone.

The volunteer said: “Storehouse has made an immense difference to this families lives, and to see it happen is incredibly humbling.”