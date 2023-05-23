News you can trust since 1859
Melton firefighters to host road safety open day

Visitors are invited to Melton Mowbray Fire Station on Saturday for a special Road Safety Open Day.
By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:59 BST
Melton fire station will host a road safety open day on SaturdayMelton fire station will host a road safety open day on Saturday
One of the highlights of the event, at the Nottingham Road HQ, will be a live demonstration of a road traffic collision showing how crews respond in an emergency situation.

Information will be given out by police officers and firefighters on the ‘Fatal 4’ offences which are known to cause many road fatalities and injuries – speeding, drink and drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt and driving while distracted.

Members of the Blood Bikes group, which transports blood supplies to hospitals around the area for emergency transfusions, will also be attending to highlight what they do.

There will be plenty of family fun too, with Lester the Lion, the official mascot of Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, putting in an appearance.

The event begins at 10am and will run through until 3pm at the fire station.

