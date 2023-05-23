Melton fire station will host a road safety open day on Saturday

One of the highlights of the event, at the Nottingham Road HQ, will be a live demonstration of a road traffic collision showing how crews respond in an emergency situation.

Information will be given out by police officers and firefighters on the ‘Fatal 4’ offences which are known to cause many road fatalities and injuries – speeding, drink and drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt and driving while distracted.

Members of the Blood Bikes group, which transports blood supplies to hospitals around the area for emergency transfusions, will also be attending to highlight what they do.

There will be plenty of family fun too, with Lester the Lion, the official mascot of Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, putting in an appearance.