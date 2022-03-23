Melton Fire Station to host special road safety open day
A special road safety open day will be held at Melton Fire Station on Sunday.
By Nick Rennie
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 6:25 pm
Among the activities, between 11am and 3pm, will be a demonstration of what happens during a road traffic collision.
Visitors will get a chance to see the fire service’s fire bike, which can respond to emergencies involving motorbikes.
Representatives of the blood bikes service will also be there and Lester the Lion will entertain the children who go along.