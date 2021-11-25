Melton fashion show will support refugees being housed in the region

Latest news EMN-211029-164725001

It is being staged at Hamilton Lawn Tennis Club at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) with limited tickets costing £5.

Clothes will be modelled and sold from top brands, in sizes from six to 30, with up to 75 per cent off.

There will also be a bar, cake stall and a raffle, with proceeds going to support asylum-seekers.

One of the organisers is Helen Cliff, who has been collecting donated provisions for the Scalford Country House Hotel migrants through the Care4Calais charity.

Helen said: “It has been truly heart-warming to see what a compassionate and welcoming place Melton Mowbray is.

“On the whole, we have had overwhelming local support during the last few months in our efforts to offer kindness to refugees briefly housed on our doorstep.

“I would like to reassure people that every single donation made a real difference.

“Your kindness will stay with them - and me - forever.”