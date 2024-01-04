A Melton family have spoken about the shock of waking up this morning (Thursday) to find vandals had thrown ink or paint all over their car.

The car in Garden Lane, Melton, which was attacked with blue ink, paint or powder by vandals

Police are investigating the senseless incident involving a Mercedes parked in a residents’ car park on Garden Lane, which is at the top of Welby Lane.

The attack on their car has upset Cristian and Tatiana Dodu, who have two children. Cristian was still asleep when his wife discovered what had happened.

Tatiana told the Melton Times: “One of my neighbours called round as I was getting ready to go to work.

“She said ‘I don’t know how to tell you this but do you want to look at your car?’

"When I went out and saw it, it was a shock."

“I don’t see the logic of it.

“If it was a joke it was a really bad one.”

The couple are arranging for a local company top assess what they need to do clean the substance off.

“The car already needed repairing and we were saving money for this and now we have to spend more to clean it,” said Tatiana.

"It looks like a blue powder or ink.

"It is hard to say how much it will cost to clean off.”

They are checking with neighbours to see if the perpetrators have been captured on doorbell CCTV footage.

But they are baffled why it happened in a quiet neighbourhood made up mainly of retired people.