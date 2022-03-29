Melton family scoop dream trip to watch their beloved Liverpool

Graham and Kirsty Wells with son, Fletcher and his friend, Austin, pictured at Anfield during their dream trip to see their beloved Liverpool play Barcelona in a legends charity match EMN-220329-124125001

Graham and Kirsty Wells took eight-year-old son, Fletcher, and his friend, Austin, to the game on Saturday where they got the chance to watch Reds legends like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher in action against former superstars of the Spanish giants including Rivaldo.

They had tried to get tickets for the game without success and then Kirsty saw a social media post from local man and fellow Liverpool fan, Ricky De’ath, who was offering four seats for the sell-out fixture.

Ricky then drew Kirsty’s name out of a hat after several people messaged him back to say they wanted the tickets.

Graham and Kirsty Wells with the Liverpool mascot at the legends charity match at Anfield EMN-220329-124544001

She told the Melton Times: “We are huge Liverpool supporters so when we won the tickets it was a dream come true.

“We tried so hard to get tickets all week so I couldn’t believe my luck when Ricky drew my name out.

“I was thinking it was too good to be true or even a scam.”

They were delighted to find their seats were behind where the commentators sat and even got a match programme signed by former skipper, Phil Thompson.