Kim Millin and her sons and one of the bedrooms of their home at Yew Tree Crescent where the roof is badly leaking

Kim Millin and her children were finally forced to leave their property, on Yew Tree Crescent, after complaining regularly over the last year about the issues to her landlord, Stonewater Housing Association.

She said some of their belongings were damaged by the leaks and her seven-year-old austistic son had become severely distressed by the issues.

The family were moved to temporary housing at Quorn Lodge, in Melton, after approaching the borough council but Kim the accommodation is not suitable for their needs.

The housing association has this week apologised to the family and say they have found them more appropriate alternative housing while repairs are carried out to their Yew Tree Crescent property.

Kim told the Melton Times: “My autistic son was screaming in a full melt down, soaking wet as his ceiling was leaking from ceiling to floor.

“He was petrified due to this as he has a high level of sensory issues.

“We had to keep the electrics off because the leaks and I have lost an entire fridge/freezer full of food.

"Belongings are very damaged and now beginning to collect mould.

"The issues with the leaks have now spread further to a middle room and my eldest son’s bedroom causing more damage.

"I am now moving furniture and belongings from my home into storage to prevent more damage.”

A surveyor found that the entire roof of the first floor apartment needs to be replaced, she said, and that asbestos had also been found which made the property impossible to live in at present.

Kim added that her autistic son was suffering mental health issues having to sleep without his sensory features at Quorn Lodge, ‘waking each night from night terrors scared that the ceiling is going to fall down’.

She added: “I feel I am very much being pushed away by the authorities and not receiving any support.

"Under the new law, as landlords, they have a duty of care and we are not able to live in these conditions due to open asbestos, risk of the ceiling falling and the fire risks.”

Ann Brookes, assistant director of operations for Stonewater Housing Association, told the Melton Times: “We’re really sorry that our customer and her family in Yew Tree Crescent have had to leave their home while we undertake a repair to the roof.

"Scaffolding is being erected today (Tuesday) so that our surveyor can assess the scope of the work required.

"We are in regular contact with the customer and do understand the need for the work to be completed as soon as possible so that she can return home.

“We are also aware that the temporary accommodation provided by Melton Borough Council wasn’t ideal and have been able to secure a more suitable alternative.