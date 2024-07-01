Melton estate agents announces two promotions after property market upturn
Bentons Estate Agents, based in Nottingham Street, has announced two promotions to take advantage of the positive outlook.
Melissa Hopson MRICS has been promoted to sales director and Maria Burns LLB to the post of head of operations at the award-winning business.
Both Melissa and Maria will work alongside managing director, Lizzie Bateman, and senior valuer, Nick Bonfield.
James Warne continues in his role as residential director.
Commenting on the promotions, Lizzie said: “We are delighted to see Melissa and Maria receive these well-deserved promotions.
"We have invested heavily in 2024 as we are seeing the East Midlands property market pick up as inflation falls and this is just one more sign of how we are moving forward and ensuring we provide a top level service to our clients.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.