Sales director Melissa Hopson, managing director Lizzie Bateman and head of operations Maria Burns outside Bentons at Melton Mowbray

A Melton Mowbray estate agents has made a £50,000 investment into the business after an upturn in the local property market.

Bentons Estate Agents, based in Nottingham Street, has announced two promotions to take advantage of the positive outlook.

Melissa Hopson MRICS has been promoted to sales director and Maria Burns LLB to the post of head of operations at the award-winning business.

Both Melissa and Maria will work alongside managing director, Lizzie Bateman, and senior valuer, Nick Bonfield.

James Warne continues in his role as residential director.

Commenting on the promotions, Lizzie said: “We are delighted to see Melissa and Maria receive these well-deserved promotions.