The owner of a Melton Mowbray dog grooming salon says she is ‘completely overwhelmed’ to be shortlisted for a top national industry award for the third time.

Anna Foster, founder of The Dog House Canine Spa, which is based on the Leicester Road Industrial Estate, is delighted to be nominated for the Pet Industry Federation Awards.

The luxury dog grooming salon is one of six finalists in the ‘Grooming Business of Year’ category, with winners set to be announced at a presentation event at Stoke-on-Trent on November 6.

Anna told the Melton Times: “I am completely overwhelmed to be shortlisted again for the third time.

"We went along in 2022 and I was blown away by the number of incredible pet businesses who were there.

"I definitely felt like a fish out of water.

"We were shortlisted last year but I was unable to attend the awards night - this year, third time lucky, we plan to be there.

“I know of other businesses who have been shortlisted in different categories, some local to Melton too, so I can’t wait to cheer them on too.”

The Dog House Canine Spa started up in 2017 and specialises in introducing puppies to the process to foster a life-long love of grooming.

Anna originally ran it with just one other colleague but she now has a five-strong team – the business moved to a bigger premises at Digby Drive to cater for an ever-growing list of customers.

Go to www.thedoghouseleicester.co.uk to find out more about what they do.