Staff at a Melton Mowbray dental practice are preparing to take on two gruelling fundraising challenges to raise money for LOROS, the Leicestershire hospice.

Team members at Bupa Dental Care, on Asfordby Road, will be doing the annual 10km LOROS Twilight Walk in Leicester on Saturday July 26.

And then they will be attempting to cycle 582 miles on a static bike in the practice – the equivalent of pedalling from Blackpool Tower to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris – between August 18 and 22.

Speaking about their motivation to support a hospice which cares for people with terminal or life-limiting conditions, treatment coordinator Casey Lee said: “This incredible charity is close to many of our hearts, and we’re proud to be taking to the streets of Leicester, soaking up the sights of the city as part of our flagship 10k sponsored walk, in July.

"And then, in August, we will be cycling, in practice, the distance from Blackpool Tower to the Eiffel Tower, a total of 582 miles, to show our support, raise awareness, and help LOROS to provide free, high-quality, compassionate care and support to terminally ill adult patients, their family and carers across Leicestershire and Rutland.”

The team are rallying family, friends and patients to sponsor them.

Go online at www.justgiving.com/page/bupa-melton-1 to pledge cash for their efforts.

JustGiving sends your donation straight to LOROS and automatically reclaims Gift Aid if you are a UK taxpayer, so your donation is worth even more.

The Melton team also hopes to boost the fundraising total with Bupa Match Funding.