Steve Freer (right) pictured during his meeting with England 1966 legend Geoff Hurst at Wembley Stadium in 2022

Local man Steve Freer, who was diagnosed with dementia aged just 57, will be walking out at Wembley Stadium tonight (Thursday) alongside the England football team.

Steve, from Saltby, is one of 22 football fans living with the condition who have been invited to play a role in the preliminaries for the friendly against Wales, which has been designated as a dedicated ‘Alzheimer’s Society International’ fixture to raise awareness.

They will replace the child mascots who usually accompany players down the tunnel and onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Steve and the others will also join both squads for the national anthems for what will be an emotional moment for them and their families.

The players’ names will be removed from their shirts for the second half to illustrated how dementia sufferers forget the names of their football heroes.

Steve’s son, Lee, commented: “Today is the day walking out at Wembley helping to raise the awareness of this horrible condition.

"A once in a lifetime opportunity this evening and something he thoroughly deserves.”

A popular man in Melton sporting circles across many years, Steve managed junior football teams at Waltham and at Asfordby Amateurs and was a stalwart of Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby Cricket Club for more than 30 years, alongside stints with Melton Mowbray CC and Thorpe Arnold CC.

A lifelong Leicester City fan, he worked for many years at Mars Petcare at Waltham.

Life changed for Steve in December 2017 when he was given the devastating news that he had early onset dementia.

Speaking to the Alzheimer’s Society ahead of tonight’s match, Steve recalled what a ‘big shock’ it was to be told.

“But at least now I knew that there was a reason for what was going on,” he said.

“Finally in January 2019, after brain scans, I was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

"My advice to anyone worried about themselves or a loved one – don’t go on your own to the doctors like I did, take someone with you.

"I think that would have helped with getting an earlier diagnosis.”

Steve has been involved in other football campaigns to raise awareness of dementia – three years ago he was invited to Wembley for the England v Switzerland game.

He featured in a documentary film with the then manager Gareth Southgate and some England stars – emphasising how dementia sufferers lose their memory of great sporting moments.

Steve sat in a hospitality box at the game and got to meet one of his heroes, 1966 England legend Geoff Hurst.

Tonight’s match kicks off at 7.45pm and is live on ITV1.

The historic moment will be delivered by Alzheimer's Society and The Football Association at the dedicated ‘Alzheimer’s Society International’ fixture, the fourth of its kind since the charity partnership was established in 2021.

Football fans have been nominated from across England and Wales to represent the many different faces of dementia in the UK, and will walk out alongside the teams to deliver the powerful message that it will take a united team to beat the UK’s biggest killer.