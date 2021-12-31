Melton debt charity helps 1,000th person in just five years

Amanda Heath, manager and founder of Melton and District Money Advice Centre, with Rob Morrish, community champion at Melton Mowbray Morrisons, which has provided a food hamper for the service's 1,000th client EMN-211231-120138001

Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC), which is based at The Fox, on Leicester Street, has helped local people deal with total debts of almost £7million.

The charity has started going into local schools to advise young people on how to budget and save money when they are older.

Amanda Heath, founder and manager of the charity, told the Melton Times: “We have stayed open throughout the pandemic and have seen a soar in the number of clients we are getting per month.

“This is a desperate time for many people, with redundancies, businesses struggling and rising fuel prices.

“It is our pleasure to be able to help whoever comes to our door in any way we can.

“Sometimes just knowing someone is standing with you through the hard times is life changing for a person who feels so alone.”

Open five days a week, with a staff team of nine, MADMAC needs to find £90,000 a year to keep operating.

With no government funding, it relies on donations and fundraising.

Amanda explained: “I have a fantastic team around me – totally dedicated to helping those at their time of need.

“Our success is undoubtedly the result of one single driving idea – we offer support in whatever ways a client needs and for as long as that need remains.

“The critical element is that we are committed to dealing with clients on a one-to-one, face-to-face basis, recognising that everyone that reaches out is an individual with his or her own needs and anxieties – needing help and guidance as they try to rebuild their lives.”

MADMAC has revamped its website to include a free budget planner tool which can be used on phones, computers and tablets.

Staff also run free money management courses for clients.

Amanda added: “We are very passionate about helping people learn how to budget and save, especially if people have got into debt for Christmas.

“We want to help them make next year a different experience.

“We have been going into primary schools and Brooksby Melton College in 2021 and this year we intend to expand this to as many schools as we can.”

Anyone who would like support from the charity is invited to call in at their HQ at The Fox any day from Tuesday to Friday.