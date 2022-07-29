Melton cyclist competes at Commonwealth Games on opening day

Georgia Holt (right) and Sophie Unwin who are competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The 22-year-old is acting is riding as pilot for Paralympic silver medallist and road world champion Sophie Unwin in the Women’s Tandem Sprint qualifying round.

You can watch Sophie and Georgia in action on BBC TV, on the iPlayer or Red Button at 10am and 4pm today and 3.30pm on Sunday.

Georgia Tweeted ahead of today’s start: “We are simply just honoured to be here and soaking it all in.”

They were part of the Team England squad which paraded in the Alexander Stadium during last night’s spectacular opening ceremony.

Georgia is one of 35 cyclists representing the English team, including Olympic legend Dame Laura Kenny.