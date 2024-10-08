Melton councillor allowed extended leave from duties
Councillor Chris Evans, one of two representatives for Long Clawson and Stathern ward, last attended a council meeting on May 16 this year.
The Local Government Act states that a councillor who fails to attend a meeting for six months would be liable to lose their place on the council.
The deadline for this would have been November 17 and with no likelihood of Councillor Evans attending a meeting before this members were asked at the latest full council meeting whether they would like to give dispensation for him to be able to extend his absence by a further six months.
Councillors voted unanimously to allow him to stay away from council until May 2025.
Residents in Long Clawson and Stathern can approach the ward’s other representative, Councillor Simon Orson, while Councillor Evans is absent.
