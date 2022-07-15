Melton Council wants to extend powers to tackle dog fouling

A Melton Borough Council sign warning against allowing dog fouling

The authority is keen to maintain its Public Spaces Prevention Order (PSPO) legislation to cover the entire borough after it was first approved at the start of 2020.

It needs to be reviewed every three years and a consultation will now be carried out to assess the importance of the PSPO, which also requires dogs to be put on a lead when directed and excluded from enclosed children’s play areas.

Those who fail to abide by the orders are liable to be served with a Fixed Penalty Notice by a council official.

A report which went before the latest cabinet meeting stated: “The council receives complaints about dog fouling on a regular basis.

"The extension of the PSPO would be a proactive way of ensuring that we prevent dog fouling issues and have the ability to take enforcement action against those persons who do not pick up after their dogs.”

Councillor Rob Bindloss told the meeting: “I’m a dog owner and I believe that in all Melton Council public spaces that it should be mandatory for dogs to wear leads

"Owners can’t possibly hope to control their dogs and know whether their dog has fouled if it is 250 yards in front of them.”

Councillor Ronnie de Burle said it was important the PSPO included rural areas, where there were ‘major problems’ with dog fouling. as well as the town.