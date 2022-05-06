Melton Council pays out nearly £2million in Council Tax rebates

News from Melton Borough Council

Households in Council Tax bands A to D are getting the one-off payment through a government scheme to offset the significant increase this year in the cost of living.

Melton Borough Council announced today (Friday): “As of May 5, 2022 we are pleased to confirm over 12,700 £150 energy rebate payments totalling in excess of £1.9 million have been made.”

The rebate should go directly into bank accounts after the first Direct Debit instalment has been paid in April or May.

The council adds: “Some cases require manual intervention in order for payment to be made.

"We are working on these as quickly as we can and all eligible households will receive payment in due course.”