Melton Council leader Joe Orson celebrates being re-elected at Old Dalby with son, Simon, who was voted in at Long Clawson and Stathern for the first time

Simon, a 34-year-old arable farmer, polled 512 votes as he became one of the two candidates elected for the Long Clawson and Stathern ward with fellow Tory, Christopher Evans.

Joe retained his seat at Old Dalby after seeing off competition from veteran Independent councillor, Elaine Holmes, and another Independent, Steven Cliff.

He told the Melton Times: “I’m very proud of Simon, the way he fought a hard campaign, and he fully deserves his place on the council.”

Veteran councillor Malise Graham, who was first elected in 1987, was voted in again at Wymondham today

Simon pledged to work hard the residents in his ward and said his farming experience will be important in a borough where farming and the town’s cattle market are so important to the local economy.

Joe announced this will be his last borough council election, explaining: “I’ve done 20 years on the council and this will take me to 24.

"I’m 71 and it will be time to call it a day after this one.”

He remains a county councillor but indicated he would not stand at the next County Hall elections in 2025.

The leader was disappointed to see two of the six cabinet members losing their seat on the council.

Ronnie de Burle, who was portfolio holder for corporate governance, finance and resources, lost in Asfordby, while Rob Bindloss, who had responsibility for growth and prosperity, failed to be elected in Melton Newport.

The Conservatives also lost Jeanne Douglas, John Illingworth, Rebecca Smith and Jacob Wilkinson from the council.

Cabinet members Ronan Browne (Frisby), Alison Freer (Melton Warwick), Malise Graham (Wymondham) were re-elected, however, along with Joe Orson.

Malise (74) was first elected at Wymondham back in 1987 and serving his new term on the council will see him clock up a remarkable 40 years.

He told the Melton Times: “I’m just as enthusiastic as ever.

"Local government is really the most fun form of politics because you actually get things done.

"Campaigning is very different from the 1980s, of course