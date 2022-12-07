Melton Mowbray town centre

We reported back in August that the borough would be allocated £1,191,970 as part of the government's ‘levelling up’ initiative if it came up with valid plans on how to invest it.

And the government has now approved the council’s plans to spend the money on stimulating the local jobs market, supporting businesses, increasing tourism and backing arts and cultural events through its from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Leicestershire County Council has also had its allocation of £2,996,568 approved for spending on projects across the county.

Borough council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, said: “I’m delighted the government has endorsed our UKSPF Plan, which was widely supported by a range of local stakeholders.

"The funding will enable us to bring forward a range of measures to support our borough, including action to support residents with the cost of living crisis, boosting the prosperity of our town centre, and helping to attract new jobs and investment.

"I look forward to working with Alicia Kearns MP and wider partners to ensure this money works as hard as it can for our community.”

Melton MP Mrs Kearns commented: "This investment provides a welcome boost to productivity and growth within our local communities, creating vital employment and training opportunities for thousands.

"I am pleased to see a significant step being taken towards levelling up our rural quality of life across Rutland, Melton, the Vale and Harborough villages and I look forward to seeing how the money will be spent.”

This money will be drawn from a £2.6 billion fund which forms a key component of the government’s Levelling Up White Paper, which is aimed at transforming the UK and spreading opportunity and prosperity to all communities.

The fund was launched on April 13 and local authorities across England were asked to submit a three-year investment plan in the summer.

All investment plans have now been approved by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and officials will agree the next steps with local authorities before payments are made.