Melton Council gets gold award for armed forces support

The Armed Forces Day flag flies outside Melton Borough Council's offices on Parkside

The authority was one of only three Leicestershire employers to be given the Gold Award for the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

The borough has maintained close links to the armed forces for many years, particularly the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) and the honour recognises the council’s ongoing commitment to support the Armed Forces Covenant, local veterans and their families.

Councillor Malise Graham, deputy leader of the council, said: “I am delighted that our efforts have been rewarded by achieving the Gold Armed Forces Employer Recognition Scheme, this is recognition of all the work we have done to support our armed forces community across the borough.

“This award highlights the importance our council places on the debt we owe our veterans and armed forces communities and recognises the value they bring both to our workforce and borough.

“The policies and processes that we have put in place as part of this work will make a positive difference to those who have and continue to serve in the armed forces.

"I am extremely proud of the work we have done and I would like to thank all of those involved in gaining this reward, that recognises the caring professionalism they have shown.”

As part of The Gold Award responsibilities the council has reviewed and amended a number of policies and initiatives to encourage and support current and future employees who are veterans, reservists and cadet force adult volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the forces.

This has included granting additional leave so reservists can fulfil their training requirements and offering a guaranteed interview for those who meet the criteria for a vacancy at the council.