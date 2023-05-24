Melton Council elects new Labour councillor as leader
Councillor Pip Allnatt, who was recently elected in Melton Egerton ward, defeated veteran Conservative Malise Graham by just 13 votes to 11.
It is a major political shift in the leadership of the council, following the Tories losing control of the authority at the local elections.
Councillor Allnatt announced a slimmed down new cabinet containing two new members – Councillors Sharon Butcher and Sarah Cox – plus Councillor Pat Cumbers, with Councillor Margaret Glancy as deputy leader.
Former leader, Councillor Joe Orson, announced he was standing down from the post.
He formerly led a clear Conservative majority on the council but that advantage was lost when a number of Tory councillors were not re-elected at the recent local elections, including two members of the cabinet.
Councillor Alan Hewson (Croxton Kerrial) was re-elected as Mayor for a second consecutive year in office.
His Deputy Mayor will be Councillor Tim Webster, a Conservative