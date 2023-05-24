Councillor Pip Allnatt, who has been elected as new leader of Melton Borough Council

Councillor Pip Allnatt, who was recently elected in Melton Egerton ward, defeated veteran Conservative Malise Graham by just 13 votes to 11.

It is a major political shift in the leadership of the council, following the Tories losing control of the authority at the local elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Allnatt announced a slimmed down new cabinet containing two new members – Councillors Sharon Butcher and Sarah Cox – plus Councillor Pat Cumbers, with Councillor Margaret Glancy as deputy leader.

Councillor Alan Hewson, who has been re-elected as Mayor for a second term

Former leader, Councillor Joe Orson, announced he was standing down from the post.

He formerly led a clear Conservative majority on the council but that advantage was lost when a number of Tory councillors were not re-elected at the recent local elections, including two members of the cabinet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Alan Hewson (Croxton Kerrial) was re-elected as Mayor for a second consecutive year in office.