Melton Borough Council elections 2023

MELTON EGERTON

Pip Allnatt (Lab):

Pip, now retired, a World Co-ordinator for a Christian charity, a full-time carer, and teaching students entering the emergency and armed services. His voluntary work included Scouting, sports coach, the Woodland Trust, Sustrans (national cycle routes) and the MS Society. An experienced local councillor, he has served on teams, often as chairman, working on cattle markets and farm tenancy, the fire service, reviewing ambulance response times and finance and budgets. He said: “I believe in fairness, working with others for practical solutions.”

Mike Brown (Lab):

Mike brings a wealth of practical experience, committed to listening and helping others. He worked in local government housing and finance and as a regional organiser for UNISON. Originally from Leicester, Mike and family have lived in Melton for 20 years where he served as a school governor. He said: “Politicians should listen more, talk less and concentrate on providing good public services. Listening to people on the doorstep very few have a good word for the council. This has to change.”

Elaine Faulkner (Ind):

I have now retired from running Elaine’s Taxis in Melton and I have the time available to work hard for the residents of Egerton ward. If elected, I will try to stop the money-wasting projects being proposed by the Tories, such as the Parkside hotel plans. The building could be put to better use for the community.

Peter Faulkner (Ind):

I have been an Egerton ward councillor for seven years. My attitude remains very ‘can-do’ which has helped me influence major decisions and getting things done for residents in my ward, achieving a better result for our town. Currently, I am focussing on various ward issues, including trying to stop the waste of your money on building a hotel at Parkside, knowing the effect this will have on our own Quorn Lodge and Sysonby Knoll hotels.

Jason Sharman (Con):

I love living in Melton. I work in the Town Centre, and I care deeply about investment into our town. If elected, I promise to represent you with honesty and integrity. I want to bring a fresh perspective to local politics, and will work tirelessly for all residents of Egerton. We live in a great town, and I’m looking forward to working alongside you. I hope you can put your trust in me to represent your views.

Jon Winters (Con):

Originally from West Yorkshire, I made Melton Mowbray my home in 2014 after service 22 years in the army. I bought a small taxi company a couple of years later and have made amazing connections all over town. I hope you will vote for me and for Jason, and we will work hard for you in return.

WYMONDHAM

Graham Bett (Lab):

Graham moved to Melton with his family over 30 years ago. Before becoming a headteacher he was a councillor in Leicester, serving as chair of housing, development, finance and deputy leader. He remains an Honorary Alderman of Leicester. Through his fascination for history, Graham became a feoffee (trustee) of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, becoming chairman of the charity in 2022. Graham is a candidate because he believes that people of goodwill working together can achieve a fairer future for all.

Malise Graham (Con):

I’m part of the Conservative team on Melton Borough Council and while trying to live within a balanced budget, we have helped secure the Melton Distributor Road, delivered CCTV cameras and have successfully bid for government money to invest in the future of Melton. The real reward of being a borough councillor comes with helping individuals and groups, whether it be trying to untangle bureaucracy, dealing with the cost of living crisis or just contacting those organisations that are available.

SOMERBY

Leigh Higgins (Ind):

Born and raised in the Somerby Ward, it has been a privilege to serve our community for eight years as your councillor. We have some of the best villages and countryside that need protecting. If it matters to you, your family, and our community, it matters to me. This is where my experience, knowledge and passion count. I will continue to be your voice for the Somerby Ward villages and I would be honoured to be re-elected as your councillor.

Hamish McAuley (Lib Dem):

Hamish lives in Somerby with his family and works in Leicester as a doctor and medical researcher. Working in the NHS for 11 years has taught him how the combination of funding constraints alongside unchallenged ideas erodes organisations and public services, leading to real difficulties for real people. As a councillor he would represent the interests of rural residents; developing transport and leisure facilities and supporting considered and sustainable development which offer benefits to residents rather than property developers.

Vimbi Taruvinga (Con):

I am currently serving residents in my neighbourhood as a village hall committee member, as well as an independent member sitting on a local authority Fostering Panel. I play an active role in organising the village social events that help foster and keep the community spirit alive. We hold monthly meetings and take responsibility for looking after the hall and the recreation field. I will be a hard-working local councillor committed to making sure that everything I do in that role represents their voices and interests and puts the needs of my community at the forefront.

WALTHAM

Ben Townley (Con):

Being born four miles from the heart of our ward, and being the third generation to live here, I understand the issues that we face. Our beautiful part of the Leicestershire countryside deserves someone with energy and dedication to fight for it. I intend to bring fresh eyes and a willing set of ears to everyone in our ward. I want to tackle the ‘Devil’s Elbow’ on the A607 and help preserve our green spaces and countryside.

Richard Sharp (Ind):

No profile was submitted for Mr Sharp.

