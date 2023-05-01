Melton Council elections 2023: Long Clawson and Stathern ward candidates

Melton Borough Council elections 2023

The Melton Times is previewing every ward this week with profiles on every candidate in the town and rural wards.

The aim is to help you make your mind up when it comes to casting your vote if you are still undecided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The profiles contain some background on each candidate and the local issues they are campaigning on.

Dawn Birch (Ind)

These are the six people contesting the Long Clawson and Stathern seat.

LONG CLAWSON AND STATHERN

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dawn Birch (Ind):

I am disabled and I offer a different perspective on life in the Melton borough. I know how difficult it is for people with limited mobility to move around Melton and the area and that is something I would like to address.

Nick Hall (Ind)

Leigh Birch (Ind):

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have lived in Melton for the last 40 years and I have worked in Melton, Leicester and Nottingham. I have seen a lot of change around the town and I have seen a lot of money wasted by our councillors. So new ideas would be welcome from an Independent councillor.

Christopher Evans (Con):

I have lived in Barkestone for six years, and for the last four years it has been a privilege to serve the residents of this ward as a borough councillor. I am determined to continue the successful initiatives that we have started, especially those that bring the most benefit for residents. A key issue for our community is the provision of affordable new homes but these must be appropriate within the local environment and have minimal impact on existing communities.

Christopher Evans (Con)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Hall (Ind):

I moved to Long Clawson in January 2022 and have a mutual respect for the countryside and environment as do many other villagers. Communities begin in the heart of the village but I feel local villages around Melton get left out, while the council concentrates more on the town. My goal is to stand up and fight for more input into our communities and safeguard our village life. I'm non-political, unbiased, very friendly and helpful. Village Life Matters!

Michael McQuillan (Lab):

Mick and his wife have lived in Long Clawson for 18 years and their children attended local schools. Mick helped coach, and sponsored local boys’ football and rugby teams. Working together, Mick and his wife have built a business that employs over 50 people. With 40 years’ experience at a senior level in industry and commerce, he brings sound judgement with a strong belief in social justice and equal opportunity. A ‘new boy’ to politics, he has chosen Labour ‘to run things better and fairer’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael McQuillan (Lab)

Simon Orson (Con):

I am a farmer who has lived in Old Dalby all my life. I believe I can bring a younger viewpoint to the council. I am passionate about the rural community, maintaining the environment and about making sure the electorate gets value for money from their council. If elected as a councillor, I want to be able to represent the total electorate regardless of their political persuasion, on the local issues that matter in the vale.

Simon Orson (Con)

Advertisement

Advertisement