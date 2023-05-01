Melton Council elections 2023: Asfordby, Old Dalby and Bottesford wards

Melton Borough Council elections 2023

We are previewing all the wards in the hotly-anticipated ballot with profiles on each of the candidates standing for election.

Here we we focus on three large rural communities – Asfordby, Old Dalby and Bottesford – and the people hoping to win the public vote to represent them in the next Melton Borough Council administration.

ASFORDBY

Steven Carter (Ind):

Steven is aiming to retain his seat as an Asfordby councillor after receiving more than half of the votes for the ward. He is a lorry driver and knows the village well – his father and grandfather also lived there. Steven said: “I don’t involved in party politics which is why I’m standing as an Independent. I had 17 years as premises officer at Melton Borough Council so I know all the departments and I know how the council works.”

I have lived in Asfordby for half-a-century. I worked at Auster aircraft and Pedigree until retirement. After a break I became a councillor, and have since devoted my energies to successfully resolving a wide range of issues raised by ‘you’, my home community. If you re-elect me, I promise to continue to work tirelessly on your behalf, resolving the many serious issues and misfortunes that, from time to time, affect us all.

Charlotte Pitt Miller (Green):

Charlotte is from Coventry, having lived on Asfordby Hill since 1996. She is married with two children, who were brought up living on Asfordby Hill. Qualifying in 1991, Charlie is a teacher by profession, working for Leicestershire’s specialist teaching service since 2012. Access to the countryside and the maintenance and creation of wildlife habitats, making new homes both affordable and energy self-sufficient - solar panels as a non-negotiable for instance - and taking responsibility for the provision of basic needs are all important issues for her.

I am proud to stand as a councillor in my home village of Asfordby, to represent the interest of residents and speak up for our issues. I’m keen to ensure that everyone has a voice. I work for the NHS in mental health and have had several jobs, including working as a health practitioner for Looked After Children, a Healthy Working Lives Adviser and an Education/Training Coordinator and have worked in the voluntary sector. I have previously volunteered for the Citizens Advice Bureau.

OLD DALBY

Steven Cliff (Ind):

Steven’s career includes banking, delivering broadband and working for the NHS. A trustee of a local charity, born and graduated in Nottingham, now living and working in Leicestershire. He is actually a Labour supporter but was too late to run under the party’s name. He said: “With 24 Independent candidates in this election most are grumpy ex-Conservatives who believe our council is run badly. Local councillors should work together for real change and the efficient and fair running of our council services.”

Elaine Holmes (Ind):

I have a reputation of being non-political and unbiased and, I hope, approachable to everyone and am a doer. Born and brought up in the borough, I do really care about all aspects of it. We must do much more to promote what we have. We are the Rural Capital of Food. If elected, I can guarantee I will do my very best for everyone.

Joe Orson (Con):

For the last five years I have been leader of Melton Borough Council, which has recently been short-listed for the LGC Awards’ ‘Most Improved Council 2023’. I have an excellent grasp of what matters to residents in Old Dalby as I have lived and worked all my life here. My heart and my work are in the countryside and I am passionate about defending our rural way of life. I will listen to all concerns and translat

BOTTESFORD

Morgan Kilburn (Con):

Being able to call this rural area my home is something I am proud of. Which is why I firmly believe our unique rural identity should be protected, as it is something that is crucial to so many of us. I love playing rugby and cricket locally. I am passionate about youth engagement in politics. I’ve been a part of a youth steering group, which works closely with Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council on issues which affect us.

James Mason (Lab):

Jim and family have lived in Normanton and Bottesford for over 40 years. Their children attend local schools. Now retired, in his career he held senior management and director positions at all levels of both central and local government and the NHS. He was also a director of an academy trust and worked for English Heritage. He said: “I believe I have the background and experience to be a strong voice on issues that matter to our local community.”

Don Pritchett (Con):

I have been fortunate enough to represent the Bottesford Ward since 2019. My role has been to represent you during a period of growth, and I want to continue this good work for another four years. My background in finance has helped hold the council to account on spending and budgets. If elected, I will continue to focus on ensuring new developments are compliant with parish and district planning policies, and ensure the services to our great ward are protected.

