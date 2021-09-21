Melton Council deputy leader suspended over awards comments

Councillor Leigh Higgins, deputy leader of Melton Borough Council EMN-210921-105548001

Councillor Leigh Higgins, ward member for Somerby, made a speech at the Best of Melton Awards, organised by the Melton Times, at Brooskby Hall on Friday.

Complaints were made on social media about some of his comments - which some considered to be of a sexist nature - and an investigation has now been started by the Tory group.

Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, told the Melton Times this morning (Tuesday): “I can confirm that Councillor Higgins has been suspended from the Conservative group for 21 days as of yesterday, pending an investigation.”

Councillor Higgins currently holds the cabinet position of Portfolio Holder for Growth and Prosperity.