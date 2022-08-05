Melton Council approves plan to spend £300M on its housing

Melton Borough Council news

In its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) Business Plan 2022–2052, the council has made a commitment to provide excellent homes and landlord services and has invested in improving homes for residents and in the services they receive, with a focus on health and safety, decent homes and listening to tenants to continuously improve and develop services.

The long term plan sets out how the money that is available for the authority to maintain and improve its homes will be spent.

It prioritises health and safety and it sets out how the council will focus on meeting a ‘decent homes’ standard across all of the properties.

The plan also details how other improvements can be made, such as upgrading the energy efficiency of homes, modernising current properties and enhancing services to tenants, whilst considering how a council homes can be built to keep in line with the growing population of the borough.

Councillor Ronan Browne, portfolio holder for housing and landlord services, said: "The detailed business plan has been developed using feedback from them along with the latest guidance detailed information about the condition of our homes and sets out what is affordable, allowing the council to provide a framework for long term strategic planning.