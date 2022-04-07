Melton concert to feature songs from the musicals
Tickets are on sale for a concert by members of The Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC) next month.
By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:45 am
The group will be performing musical theatre songs at St Mary’s Church in the town, on May 6 and 7.
It will feature a mix of modern musicals numbers from shows such as Dear Evan Hanson and Six, the popular Rent and Hamilton, and classics such as My Fair Lady and West Side Story.
Go online at www.stagestubs.com to buy tickets for ‘An evening of stars’.