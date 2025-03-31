103 The Eye MD Christine Slomkowska pictured meeting the King at a reception at Buckingham Palace

The managing director of Melton’s community radio station, 103 The Eye, says she was ‘honoured’ to meet the King at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Slomkowska was invited to the event, held by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as part of a 15-member delegation from the Community Media Association.

103 The Eye was awarded the prestigious King's Award for Voluntary Service - the group equivalent of an MBE – on the monarch’s 75th birthday in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine thanked him for the award, which was presented last year by Leicestershire's Lord-Lieutenant Mike Kapur OBE.

The reception was attended by 400 representatives of the UK's regional media including radio, TV, newspapers. magazines and other media organisations.

Christine said the King expressed his support for the unique and vital role of local and regional media in all its forms in these uncertain times.

He also recognised that commercial pressures and changing technologies were having a significant impact on the industry.